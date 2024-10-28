Margot Robbie "swears by" oxygen facials, wearing sunscreen and drinking a lot of water.

Margot Robbie has opened up about her beauty regime

The 'Barbie' star has lifted the lid on her beauty regime revealing she spends more time looking after her skin than she does applying make-up and she makes sure she doesn't leave the house without wearing an SPF.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I drink a lot of water. I always wear sunscreen. All that boring stuff that you hear and you're like, ‘I know I should do all that.’

"I really do do all that. I'm Australian, so sunscreen is the key to everything. I put my make-up on pretty quickly.

"I spend longer prepping my skin, or after I take my make-up off [I spend longer] looking after my skin than I do actually applying make-up."

Margot went on to reveal she gets regular facials to help with hyperpigmentation on her face as well as lymphatic drainage massage.

She added: "I swear by oxygen facials. I have an oxygen machine and that has been a game-changer for me. I also have Melasma so I find it helps with that a lot.

"I love a lymphatic drainage massage. There's this company called Ricari and they use machines and I find it really, really effective."

It comes after Margot admitted she strives to achieve "French girl beauty" but ends up leaning into trends from her native Australia which are more "casual".

She told Vogue: "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for."