Martha Stewart's glowing complexion is down to a $17 high street beauty buy.

Martha Stewart's make-up artist has shared her beauty buys

The 83-year-old TV veteran posted her latest "portrait" on Instagram and Martha's make-up artist Daisy Toye shared a breakdown on the products she used on the star - revealing her luminous skin has been enhanced by L'Oreal's True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Bronzing Enhancer.

Martha wrote in a post next to her selfie: "Time for a new "portrait" @daisybeautytoye had just finished my make-up and I looked in my new mirror with the lovely side light and said: 'Wow , great make-up Daisy!' She shot a photo and here it is!!! Thanks @parvinklein for the hair color @julienfarel."

Daisy revealed that as well as using the L'Oreal Glotion, she also created Martha's look using another high street bargain - Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara which sells for $12.99.

Other pricier items listed on Daisy's Shopmy page include Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm ($32), Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen ($68), Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow ($38), Makeup For Ever Super Boost Skin Tint ($36), Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner ($34) and MAC Glow Play Blush ($34).

Martha Stewart was recently announced as the face of a new campaign for Mac Cosmetics and she insisted she just wants to help women feel good about themselves.

She told PEOPLE: "It's no good running around feeling unsure of oneself, or not believing that you can get a job done in the right way, so, I constantly try to get people to just step up, step up to the job and feel good, and be proud of the result."

Martha took some "selfie-like" photos as part of the MAC Cosmetics campaign, and the TV star has admitted to loving her look in the pictures.

She shared: "I love what I look like in these pictures. They're almost selfie-like. "This fabulous nude colour lipstick really makes the face. It's a beautiful colour."

Martha previously encouraged other women to "challenge" themselves. The writer appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023, at the age of 81, and Martha wants other women of a similar age to adopt the same "fearless" approach to life.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! My motto has always been: 'when you’re through changing, you’re through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?

"I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things, indeed. (sic)"