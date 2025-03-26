Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don't use hairdryers or heated styling tools.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen don't blowdry their hair

The twins - who run fashion firm The Row - have become known for their signature tousled hairstyle over the years and now their longtime stylist Mark Townsend has revealed they used to rely on blowdries , curling tongs, dry shampoo and salt spray to achieve the look.

During an appearance on the 'Gloss Angeles' podcast, he explained; "Initially, meticulous blowouts and ironwork were essential. It used to be a fight of who sat in my chair first. "

However, both women have now moved away from heated styling and now prefer to "air dry" their hair instead.

Mark went on to say: "[They] started getting into air-drying, then the fight always became about who would have to come to me first, because they wanted to air dry as much as possible."

The hair stylist cited Ashley's look for the 2013 Met Gala as an example of how she opted out of heating styling. He explained: "[She] put in a request: ‘I don’t want to use heat, I don’t want to use tools' ...

"I set her hair with clips and let it air-dry, and it turned out so perfect. We had a reference: Jesus."

Mark went on to add of the twins' hair: "“They have such different hair; I approach it completely differently. I use product for each one. Ashley’s hair is much curlier and much darker, but Mary-Kate’s is a little bit more coarse."

The super-stylist - who has been working with the pair since they were 16 - previously revealed he created a homemade conditioning product to help protect their hair using products he picked up at the grocery store.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Mark divulged: "I recently made up a conditioner for the girls … and told them to put it in their hair before swimming and while in the sun; it was coconut oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. All things I picked up at the health food store!

"When they got back, they both asked me for more and I could feel a huge difference in their hair. They use it a couple times a week and leave it in for up to an hour."