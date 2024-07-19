Matt Dillon is starring in the new campaign for German luxury accessories brand MCM.

Matt Dillon is new face of German luxury accessories brand MCM

The 60-year-old actor leads the brand's new space-inspired campaign, posing in a black leather jacket in front of a large metal pipe.

A press release states: "MCM has always been about pushing boundaries, and this year, they’ve set their sights on Mars. In an audacious move that screams ambition and innovation, MCM launches the 'From München to Mars' campaign, a testament to their vision and a nod to their tech-savvy global audience, celebrating German Engineering since 1976."

The pictures have been shot by Collier Schorr and also feature AI-generated imagery, "blending reality and creativity."

Chairperson Sung-Joo Kim explained: "Our motto From München to Mars is about pushing beyond limits. Our mission is to serve the needs of digital nomads. We`re committed to testing boundaries, leveraging new technology to explore new horizons. AI plays a significant role in this campaign, not only by taking a leap in innovation but also taking the path towards a more sustainable future."

Kim told WWD: "Not only is he highly professional and wonderful to work with, but Matt Dillon also encapsulates MCM’s spirit — a 21st-century maverick.

“We also wanted to work with him as MCM strives for agelessness in order to embody an attitude and a state of mind, rather than an age group.

"[Dillon] captures the essence of big Hollywood and brings a certain weight to the project as he is a value-driven actor who navigates his career on his own terms through his natural ease and charisma."

Actress and filmmaker Zelda Adams and model Steph Shiu join Dillon in the campaign.