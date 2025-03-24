Matthew Williamson has declared it's "better to be overdressed than a little under".

Matthew Williamson has shared his best fashion advice

The fashion designer revealed he learnt about the "power of clothing" from his mother and always tried to make sure he dresses correctly because it can have a "positive effect" in life.

He told the Sunday Times newspaper: "Don’t underestimate the power of clothing. It can be seen as slippery or superficial but I certainly have found that it has a positive effect.

"Not only on how I feel but also on how others treat you. I learnt that from my mum. When she went to work, people’s attitudes changed when they saw her because she put effort in. She always said it’s better to be a little overdressed than a little under."

Matthew also revealed his other best advice came from legendary Vogue boss Anna Wintour,

He added: "It was from Anna Wintour. I was 10 years into fashion and I went to her office in New York for a meeting. I remember her saying: 'Find your lane, stay in it', and that’s it.

"It made so much sense to me. You can bounce around and say so much that you say nothing, so stick in your lane and work out what you are good at. Don’t spread yourself too thin."

Matthew went on to admit he owns way to many patterned shirts - revealing he has "30-40" of them at home - and he cites pop legend Adam Ant as his biggest fashion inspiration when he was younger, but now he covets the style of TV gardener Monty Don.

He added: "I like what he [Monty] wears, he knows what he wants and never looks like he’s been 'dressed'.

"That’s what I aim for - clothes that don’t look like they’re wearing me."