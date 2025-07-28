Maya Jama's summer style is inspired by 1990s supermodels.

Maya Jama has shared her summer style secrets - baggy shirts and shorts

The 30-year-old TV presenter has revealed she likes to feel comfortable when she's not working so she spends the summer months wearing loose-fitting shirts teamed with shorts or jeans.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Oversized shirts with shorts or skinny jeans. My inspiration is 1990s off-duty supermodels - they loved a big white shirt with a big belt, boots or kitten heels."

Maya has been seen wearing more glamorous outfits during her stint hosting ITV2 reality show Love Island this summer - and she's revealed her onscreen outfits are also 1990s-inspired.

She explained: "It’s a sexy show so we’ve always fed into that, but this year we’ve delved into some vintage designer archives, in particular preloved looks from the 1990s - a few Chanel pieces, some 1994 Versace - to elevate it a bit but keep it fun. Think bright, colourful minidresses."

Maya admitted the costumes she wears on TV can be quite uncomfortable but she's prepared to "suffer" for a few hours of work.

She added: "When I started, there were so many rules. For my first job at MTV they wanted me to look like a member of Little Mix, but now I get to wear what I want, really. I sacrifice comfort!

"On TV I always think you can suffer for a couple of hours in an outfit, whereas day to day I’m all about comfort. I have learnt that small prints and patterns don’t look as good on telly - crisscrosses, stripes, they don’t translate as well on camera."

Maya previously shared her top beauty tip and revealed it doesn't cost a thing - explaining she likes to dip her face in ice cold water first thing in the morning to reduce puffiness and perk up tired skin - but an ice-roller will also do the job.

According to The Sunday Times, she said: "I’m a big believer in dunking your face in ice-cold water every morning - it helps reduce puffiness and tiredness and definitely helps your face feel 'snatched' first thing.

"You could also use an ice roller as an alternative, but I think doing it quickly and all at once is easiest."

Maya went on to share her other advice which includes taking off make-up before bed and using eye masks regularly.

She added: "I always try not to wear make-up to bed, and I’d say I’m 99 per cent good at that.

"It’s really important to look after your eyes and I love an eye mask. I make sure I always have an MIJ mask in my bag so I can pop it on in a cab or use it on a flight to keep my eyes hydrated and refreshed."