Meghan, Duchess of Sussex prefers 'high-low' fashion

The 43-year-old former actress - who is married to Prince Harry and stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to move to LA - was discussing has sense of style with 'The Office' star Mindy Kaling on the set of her new reality show, and admitted that she likes to mix it up with designer clothes and high street brands.

Speaking in an episode 'With Love, Meghan' - which was released on Tuesday (04.03.25) - she said: "I like high-low. So Zara, Loro Piana and Jenni Kayne."

Mindy was initially shocked at her friend's admission that she shops at Zara, and exclaimed: "What?!"

The 'Sex Lives of College Girls' star also explained to Meghan that she really admired her fashion sense, and noted that she has the power to sell out any item of clothing as soon as she is spotted wearing it.

She said: "Your fashion is one of my favourite things. Sometimes I'll look and go 'Where is that coat from?' But I'll go to MaxMara.com and it's already sold out!"

At this point, Meghan seemed to downplay the compliment as she told her friend she was being "so silly" as she played down her sense of style.

Just moments before, Mindy had attempted to tell Meghan that she liked her "lewk" but the use of the trendy internet term was lost on the Duchess.

Mindy said: "By the way, Meghan, I want to ask about your lewk."

Meghan replied: "My who?!"

Mindy said: "Your look Meghan, I don't know, am I not saying it right?

This prompted Meghan to admit: "I don't know, Mindy, you're way cooler than I am. I don't know what you're talking about...my look?"