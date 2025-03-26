Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared her best beauty buys.

Meghan, Duchess os Sussex has shared her best beauty buys

The 43-year-old royal has teamed up with online storefront ShopMy to share her top fashion picks - with Meghan earning a commission from sales generated via the links - and now she's added beauty to her collection revealing the products she loves and uses on a regular basis.

Meghan shared her list on the ShopMy site, writing: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!"

Her beauty products list featuresw 25 items she swears including make-up such as the M.A.C. eyeliner in 'Teddy', SAIE's Glowy Super Gel, a foundation buy No Makeup Makeup and two shades of CND nail polish.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Meghan revealed she wore the polish during filming of her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' and offered advice on the application.

She wrote: "You’ve asked about my nail polish in With Love, Meghan. [Apply] one coat of each, plus [there are] a few of my other essentials. Enjoy!"

Meghan also included skincare in the list with Lucas Papaw ointment - which retails for $9 - alongside Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream ($72) which Meghan's make-up artist, Daniel Martin used on her skin for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan's beauty list also includes Laneige's cult Lip Sleeping Mask, Medicube's Collagen Jelly Cream, Weleda Skin Food and Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.

The beauty list followed Meghan's fashion list which included a trench coat from high street store Uniqlo alongside a linen shirt from With Nothing Underneath and a cashmere sweater from Naadam.

She previously shared her venture in a post on Instagram, writing: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio."

It comes after Meghan officially launched her homeware brand - renaming it As Ever after previously calling it American Riviera Orchard.

At the time, Meghan gave a nod to her former lifestyle blog The Tig, in a video posted on social media. She said: "As ever means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.

"If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."