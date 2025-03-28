Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a list of all the beauty products she used on her wedding day.

The 43-year-old former actress tied the knot with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in a lavish royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 and now she has told fans exactly which skincare and make-up buys were used to create her look when she walked down the aisle.

Meghan has teamed up with online storefront ShopMy to share her best fashion and beauty buys - with the royal earning a commission from sales generated via the links - and now she's added "The Wedding Edit" which features the products her make-up artist Daniel Martin used on the big day.

The 'Suits' star listed Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist alongside make-up including MAC's Cool Spice Lip Liner, Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation and Dior Backstage Concealer.

She also added more Dior Backstage products including the Rosy Glow Blush, the Glow Face Palette and Eyeshadow Palette along with Dior Addict Lip Glow in Reviver and Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume mascara.

It comes after her make-up artist Daniel Martin opened up about the products he used on Meghan's wedding day - revealing he used a lot of Tatcha skincare and Dior because he was working with the brand at the time.

During an appearance on the 'Breaking Beauty Podcast', Daniel explained: "It was basically a lot of Tatcha, and I mean, I was with Dior then, so a lot of Backstage had just launched, so her whole face was pretty much Dior Backstage."

Daniel previously explained he used minimal make-up for Meghan's big day. He told Brides magazine: "Waterproof mascara, lash accents on her outer corners, and filled-in brows [and a lip balm for] a healthy moisturised lip."

Daniel also explained he ended up re-doing Meghan's make-up for the reception because she caught the sun during the procession after the ceremony.

He told British Vogue magazine: "What’s funny is that even throughout the procession she wound up getting a bit of colour. Even after just an hour in the carriage she came back and I was like, ‘Oh my God you got some sun!’

"So I gave her more of a sunkissed look with a bit more drama in the eye. We pumped it up a bit. We wanted it to be simple, chic and not fussy because she was going to be eating and drinking that night. The last thing you want to worry about is putting on your lip gloss."