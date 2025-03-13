Ben Falcone admits his wife Melissa McCarthy doesn't like him shaving his face.

Melissa McCarthy prefers Ben Falcone with facial hair

The 51-year-old comedian and filmmaker - who is currently growing out his beard with grey hairs showing - revealed the 54-year-old actress isn't a fan of him having a clean shaven look.

He told 'The Julia Cunningham Show': "It is a pretty marked difference [without the moustache].

"But also Melissa ... let's just say nicely she does not enjoy the look of my face unadorned with hair. She no longer likes my face. [laughs]"

However, the 'Bridesmaids' star doesn't mind that her husband's facial hair is showing signs of ageing.

He added: "She likes it now with a whole beard even though my beard is going grey, but now it’s going grey like shock white.”

While Melissa doesn't necessarily approve, he feels like a "hot new guy" when he's clean shaven.

He joked that he's looking older now so he's thinking of ditching the facial hair, and she hesitantly quipped: "It's fine, no you look good. No it's fine."

The couple have daughters Vivian and Georgette together, and they previously admitted they use reverse psychology as a parenting secret weapon.

Georgette is an anime fan and regularly puts a streak of yellow face paint across her eyes, whilst she has also dyed her hair blue to little reaction from her famous mother.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Melissa said: "I think they’re always waiting for me to be like, ‘Wait a minute!' But instead it’s like, ‘Yeah, you want a neck tat?'”

Citing another example of her less-than-conventional parenting techniques, she added: "I drew art up and down their arms when they were 19 months. I’ve given them henna pens so they can do whatever."

Referring to the blue hair incident, she said: "She wanted me to be like, ‘This is outrageous!' I’m like, ‘Great! We can shave half of it off.'"

Melissa is certain that her technique will continue to reap rewards and eventually her two girls will get bored of trying to shock their parents.

She said: "That’s my theory. If I just keeping being like, ‘Do more,’ they’ll get so bored with it. Now that I’m announcing my reverse psychology, I just screwed myself."