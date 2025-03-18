Michelle Monaghan is the new face of U Beauty.

The 'White Lotus' actress is making her first foray into fronting a beauty campaign, while the partnership is the firm's first working with a celebrity and the company think they've chosen the perfect ambassador.

Co-founder Tina Craig told WWD: “She understands importance of skin health, the complex science of simplicity and also the value of living in the moment."

Fellow co-founder Katie Borghese added: “We wanted to launch a campaign that celebrated not just the product, but what the brand stands for.

“In doing so, we wanted to find a brand ambassador who represented who Tina and I are as people and working mothers who travel all the time. Michelle speaks to that, and the campaign messaging does, too.”

The 48-year-old actress had been "blown away" by U Beauty's products for some time before she was offered the campaign

She said: “This came at such a wonderful time in my career and in my life. A make-up artist on a film recommended the Resurfacing Compound, and I was blown away. About nine months ago, they reached out to me.”

Michelle has become a lot more "discerning" about the beauty products she uses.

She said: “When I first started using products, I used a lot of them, like heavy moisturisers and things that were really perfumed. Over the years, I’ve pared down.

“A few years ago, I found out I had melanoma, and it was a huge wake-up call. I got a lot more discerning, I’ve become a lot wiser and taken on a less-is-more approach.”

The company are keen to make the science of their products "sexy" with their advertising.

Katie said: “One of the challenges has always been how to make science sexy, and that’s something we’re chiseling away at. Customers really want to know that the product works, but you need to tell the story with an emotional hook as well. This is an inflection point of how we bridge the science with what it means for consumers on a daily basis.”

U Beauty want to promote the campaign on TV, Meta, and YouTube.

Katie explained: “We’re looking to diversify channels, and what better way to do that than with a beautiful face."