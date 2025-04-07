Michelle Monaghan loves having her daughter do her make-up for big events.

Michelle Monaghan has discussed her skincare journey

The 49-year-old actress is a minimalist when it comes to make-up, and Michelle loves having Willow, 16, do her make-up for red-carpet events.

Michelle - who is a spokesperson for U Beauty, the high-tech skincare line - told People: "It’s a perfect moment.

"Getting to be that close to her face and having her look at me so intensely and being so present with me, I could almost cry."

Michelle stars in season three of 'The White Lotus', the HBO anthology series, and the actress is happy to relish her current success.

Michelle has been through lots of ups and downs in her career, but she's currently in the midst of a "real celebratory moment".

She said: "I’ve been around [Hollywood] for 25 years. I know that there is an ebb and a flow in any career. And so this is a real celebratory moment for me."

Meanwhile, Michelle recently admitted that being diagnosed with melanoma was a "huge wake-up call".

The actress explained that the health scare actually changed her approach to skincare.

Speaking to ELLE.com, Michelle said: "I am very aware of my skin journey.

"In my teens and 20s, I had no concept of what I was putting on my skin. I was guilty of sometimes not washing my face and didn’t wear sunscreen. Then in my 30s, I got a huge wake up call when I was diagnosed with melanoma.

"I had to pay really close attention to what I was putting on my skin, and start educating myself on the science behind ingredients and the dangers of the sun. All of that corresponded with me becoming a mother as well. When you become a mom, you’re looking at the ingredients of all things. You look at not just how to protect your children, but become more aware of skin health. A lot of my routines changed."

Michelle thinks U Beauty's products have been transformative for her.

The actress said: "I learned about U Beauty when I was in the trailer, working with a make-up artist and talking about dark spots, fine lines, hormonal acne, and things like that. The Resurfacing Compound has been my holy grail. Honestly, within about a week, I just saw a noticeable difference."