Molly-Mae Hague didn't know where to start when launching her own fashion brand

The 25-year-old reality star- who recently split from 'Love Island' co-star Tommy Fury with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Bambi - announced the launch of her secret project 'Maebe' earlier this month, which is her own fashion line.

The brand is set to launch next Sunday (29.09.24) and a limited number of fans can experience 'Maebe' before the general public at a pop-up shop in London tomorrow (21.09.24) where tickets for the event sold out within four minutes.

When appearing as Sheer Luxe's latest cover star, Molly-Mae admitted that she found starting her own fashion line hard as she didn't know where to start.

She said: "I found that so hard – no one tells you where to start. The name came first – once I had that, it defined the vision and I could go from there. I set aside the financial investment – that was an important first step – and then set about creating the look and feel.

"That meant moodboarding, a lot of Pinterest and Instagram researching, pulling pieces from my wardrobe for inspiration and constantly wearing and figuring out what my dream capsule wardrobe looked like."

After starting working on the brand before she became a mum, Molly- Mae also shared that the goal for the brand is for to people to "love the clothes, not because it is Molly-Mae's brand".

She added: "Since I started 'Maebe' I’ve become a mum, so naturally, I’ve grown in so many ways. For one, my wardrobe’s changed a lot and drop one reflects that – it really represents who I am now.

"But really, the main goal is for the brand is to become a name that stands on its own without me attached to it – I want people to return to it because they love the clothes, not because it’s Molly-Mae’s brand.

"My dream is to not have to scream and shout about it. We’re technically a start-up. I think people expect it to be a fully established business but we’re just getting going."