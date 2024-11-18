Molly-Mae Hague doesn't wear "fast fashion" any more.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her style

The influencer was previously a creative director at PrettyLittleThing but stepped down to focus on being a mum to her daughter Bami and has since set up her own clothing company - Maebe - and she's adamant her brand isn't peddling similar mass-produced products at inflated prices.

When asked about claims she is still selling "fast fashion", Molly-Mae told British Vogue magazine: "[It] isn’t the case at all. Quite the opposite.

"I was quite surprised that people thought that I was going to come with a fast-fashion price point and that kind of product, because I’ve actually not worn fast fashion for a really long time now, probably the last two years."

Asked if she regrets her time working with PLT - which is known for selling low-cost products with a high turnover - Molly-Mae replied: "It’s probably not a decision that I would make now. I don’t particularly wear fast fashion now but that’s not to say that I don’t understand why girls do.

"I understand that not everyone can afford to shop brands that use all recycled materials."

During the interview, the former 'Love Island' star insisted she's extremely hands-on with her clothing company, saying: "I’ve really, like, done pretty much everything myself" and calling the company a "passion project".

She also revealed she gets a lot of products gifted to her for free in her role as an influencer, but she still has to buy her own designer gear.

Molly-Mae added: "Designer stuff obviously I buy. I am not at that stage yet of getting gifted designer."

The social media star previously admitted she didn't know where to start when creating her own clothing company and a lot of her research came in the form of mood boards.

She told Sheer Luxe: "I found that so hard – no one tells you where to start. The name came first – once I had that, it defined the vision and I could go from there. I set aside the financial investment – that was an important first step – and then set about creating the look and feel.

"That meant moodboarding, a lot of Pinterest and Instagram researching, pulling pieces from my wardrobe for inspiration and constantly wearing and figuring out what my dream capsule wardrobe looked like."