Natalie Portman has revealed her "secret weapon" to looking good at big events.

Natalie Portman always uses a sheet mask before red carpet events

The 43-year-old actress has shared her top tip for getting skin red carpet-ready explaining she always turns to sheet masks from Korean brands before she needs to glam up because they give her skin a much-needed moisture boost.

She told Grazia magazine: "I have a secret weapon. Those Korean sheet face masks can really change everything. That’s the thing I do before I go out or before a red carpet event."

The actress also admitted she used to feel uncomfortable attending glitzy showbiz gatherings but she's changed her mind since becoming a mum to kids and now appreciates being "pampered".

She added: "I used to feel very oppressed by the glamour of it all. I would think how superficial it was, how it doesn’t mean anything, this is not who I am.

[Now] I’m so grateful, it feels like such an opportunity to get pampered ... Having kids [changed my mind]. Once you have kids there’s such joy in someone taking care of you and feeling like you’re your best self when you’re used to feeling like a mess."

She went on: "When you have really young kids and you’re trying to make it through the day, if you can get clothes on them, that feels like an achievement. "Now they’re older I have the time to dry my hair, put some make-up on, choose a nice outfit and not feel hurried all the time."

Natalie finished by revealing she tries to partake in self-care by eating well, taking gyrotonics classes - which use weights to build strength - and having monthly massages.