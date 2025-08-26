Nicholas Hoult has teamed up with Claudia Schiffer to front an "effortlessly cool" campaign for Tommy Hilfiger.

The 35-year-old-actor appears alongside the supermodel in the new ads titled The Hilfiger Racing Club drawing inspiration from luxury motorsport nostalgia with a twist of "preppy" chic.

Hoult - who has trained as a racing driver and is a longtime motorsport enthusiast - said of the collaboration: "Tommy's take on this collection has the same energy I love about the racetrack.

"There's tradition, but it's full of life and a sense of fun. It reflects the classic American prep style he's known for - timeless and effortlessly cool."

According to WWD.com, Claudia added: "Tommy has an extraordinary talent for creating collections that feel timeless and playful. It's that joyful spirit of self-expression that he's encapsulated with this campaign. He invited us into his world and it was wonderful to be a part of it."

A statement from Tommy Hilfiger went on to reveal the new campaign marks a "reimagining" of the preppy chic trend, stating: "Reimagining prep has been at the center of my creative vision for 40 years.

"From the beginning, I've blended classic American style with vibrant cultural influences, and I'm excited to continue that legacy of gatecrashing tradition.

"This season marks the start of a new chapter with 'The Hilfiger Racing Club' opening our latest campaign series and bringing a fresh twist to a celebrated moment in the preppy social calendar."

The new Autumn 25 collection includes tartan shirts as well as an updated barn jacket with extra waterproofing as well as a lightweight women's trench coat in a wool blend.

Nicholas recently started working with stylist Jason Bolden, who transformed the actor's look for his summer press tour for the Superman movie - and Jason admits he gave the former model's clothes a true makeover.

He told Variety: "Nicholas is witty, but don’t forget he was a model. Go look at some of his earlier photos, especially the campaign he did for Tom Ford.

"He’s British, so he’s already got a downtown sophistication. I wanted to use that with some more modern elements. He also asks no questions. He is game to just do it. We had one fitting and he committed."