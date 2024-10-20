Nicki Minaj gets more "confident" with her style as she gets older.

Nicki Minaj is feeling more 'confident' than ever with her fashion

The 41-year-old rap star noted that her self-esteem had increased with every passing milestone and now knows what "looks good" on her and even though she couldn't bear to look at photos of her younger self in the past, now she embraces it.

She told Vogue: "When you turn a certain age—especially milestone ages like 30, 40, 50—your confidence as a women just grows and grows. You know what looks good on your body; You start knowing what hairstyle fits your face, what makeup fits your face. You just start understanding yourself better. And when you understand yourself better, you forgive yourself. You are able to love yourself, and you're able to love the imperfections that you never loved before. I couldn't look at old photos of myself before, and when I look at them now, I love them.

The 'Barbie World' hitmaker is mother to a four-year-old son - who is only known publicly as Papa Bear - with her husband Kenneth Petty and revealed that the little one is starting to develop a passion for fashion.

She said: "He does this thing where he wants to make sure that he’s always dressed. He thinks he’s a rock star—and he’s living that life, because we’re going on the tour bus all the time. One time, I came back from my show at two in the morning, and he was already completely dressed. He wakes up in the morning and puts on his clothes and fitted cap. I’ve never seen any kid do that!."