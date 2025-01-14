Nicola Coughlan has reportedly signed a huge six-figure beauty deal.

Nicola Coughlan 'has penned huge deal with skincare brand'

The 'Bridgerton' actress - who rose to fame on 'Derry Girls' before landing a role in Netflix's period drama - is said to be following in the footsteps of the likes of Jenna Ortega and Nicole Kidman.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 38-year-old star has inked a deal with popular skincare brand Neutrogena for her own range of products.

A source said: "Nicola has filmed her campaign for Neutrogena and is thrilled to be on board with them.

"The deal is worth six figures, which is a great pay day for Nic to kick off 2025. Away from Bridgerton, Nicola has become a huge star in her own right.

"Getting signed up by Kim for SKIMS was massive for Nicola in building her CV and when Neutrogena came knocking she jumped at the chance."

Nicola preeviously opened up about her style choices and insisted the right accessories can "make" an outfit.

She told Nylon magazine: "I always think a good accessory makes an outfit. If you're wearing a bad outfit but wearing a good bag, it takes it up a notch.

"A great handbag is like a little comfort blanket and helps me feel put-together.

"You have all your important things in there, and if you don't know what to do, you can look in your bag and get your lipstick."

Last summer, Nicola fronted a campaign for Kate Spade as the brand launched its Global Fund for Women’s Mental Health.

She said at the time: "I always like to buy something to mark an occasion for myself. It's a reminder of hard work, and it's lovely to look back on. When I wrapped the first season of 'Bridgerton', it was this gorgeous, pink-quilted Kate Spade bag with a red heart on the front.

"Kate Spade bags are such It bags. It's been an iconic brand for as long as I can remember, and everyone has their own Kate Spade story.

"It's a beautiful thing to be a part of this campaign that is so joyful and focused on women's mental health."