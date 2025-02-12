Nicola Coughlan used to be "terrified" to leave the house without makeup.

The 38-year-old actress thought it was the " worst thing in the world" to be out in public barefaced and only learned how to "accept" herself when she began to train at drama school.

She told Glamour UK: "When I was younger, I used to be terrified to step out without makeup. It was like it was the worst thing in the world. Then I went to drama school, where you’re not allowed to wear makeup so you can adapt to any character necessary. I was horrified. But eventually, it taught me to accept myself in my own skin and made room for makeup to become a fun thing, not a defensive thing. Now, I love makeup, and I love being able to celebrate it, but I can totally go without it.

"I really love the transformative part of acting. It's so nice to sit in a makeup chair with a really talented artist and look in the mirror at the end of an hour, or two and go, ‘wow, I look so different, I don't feel like myself anymore’. "

Meanwhile, the 'Bridgerton' star doesn't want to "overcomplicate" her skincare routine and will not take any interest in a product unless she knows that it will make a difference.

She said: "You really don't need to overspend and overcomplicate with skincare. I think the industry can make you feel like you do and you don't. I'm never interested in skincare unless I know that it's effective and also scientifically backed and derm-recommended, that's why I love Neutrogena. It's such an iconic brand. I remember using it when I was younger – dunno if you remember the grapefruit wash – that was a really big one."