Nicola Coughlan's handbags are her "comfort blankets".

Nicola Coughlan loves handbags

The 'Bridgerton' actress believes the right accessories can "make" an outfit and she always feels better and more confident if she has a "great" purse with her.

She told Nylon magazine: "I always think a good accessory makes an outfit. If you're wearing a bad outfit but wearing a good bag, it takes it up a notch.

"A great handbag is like a little comfort blanket and helps me feel put-together.

"You have all your important things in there, and if you don't know what to do, you can look in your bag and get your lipstick."

The 37-year-old star is fronting a new campaign for Kate Spade which marks the launch of the brand's Global Fund for Women’s Mental Health and she's delighted to be involved, particularly as one of her own bags from the firm means a lot to her.

She said: "I always like to buy something to mark an occasion for myself. It's a reminder of hard work, and it's lovely to look back on. When I wrapped the first season of 'Bridgerton', it was this gorgeous, pink-quilted Kate Spade bag with a red heart on the front.

"Kate Spade bags are such It bags. It's been an iconic brand for as long as I can remember, and everyone has their own Kate Spade story.

"It's a beautiful thing to be a part of this campaign that is so joyful and focused on women's mental health."

And Nicola thinks the new Kate Spade collection would fit right into her 'Bridgerton' alter ego Penelope Featherington's wardrobe.

She said: "The collection is beautiful and quite 'Bridgerton'-esque in some ways. It's got the flower jacquard bag, which is a classic pattern. It's also got florals, which is so 'Bridgerton', but it feels fresh and modern.

"I feel like it would fit into Penelope's new married-woman wardrobe, because she's a Bridgerton now. She would wear those bold patterns with that whimsy she has."