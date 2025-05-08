Nicola Peltz Beckham is "working on" getting husband Brooklyn to improve his skincare routine.

Nicola Peltz Beckham wants husband Brooklyn to take better care of his skin

The 30-year-old actress thinks her spouse has "great" skin but is keen to see him take more measures to look after his complexion because at the moment the only product he uses is "body soap".

She laughed to E! News about Brooklyn's skincare regime: “I'm working on that. He still uses body soap for his face, but his skin still looks great!”

Brooklyn is sometimes baffled by Nicola's own beauty routines, such as her love of using a freckle stamp to add fake beauty spots.

Asked about the current trends she loves, she said: "The freckles! I tried the Tarte one, the one with the multiple prongs. I love it. It's so cute.

"Anytime I wear it, Brooklyn's like, 'Wait, what did you do?' I just do little freckles."

The 'Lola' star used to worry about covering her pimples as a teenager, but these days she is "obsessed" with Starface's treatment patches and is happy to draw attention to her blemishes by wearing them out and about.

Asked beauty advice for her younger self, she told E!: "Less make-up. Like we don't need to cover so much, I'd be so insecure if I had a pimple in high school.

"I'd think, 'Oh my God, I want to cry about it.'

"Now I'm so obsessed with those Starface pimple patches. If I had that in high school, I'd say, 'It's so cute!'

"I wear them to the airport; I wear them to dinner; I love them. It's such a cute idea."

Nicola believes it is important to find the time to properly prepare her skin before putting on make-up, and it's something she starts thinking about the night before a big event.

She said: "I would say that prep before makeup is so important. If you have the time, use it for that.

"Even the night before an event I like to use restoring and hydrating products such as the ISDIN Melatonik Overnight Recovery Serum, it includes melatonin and ensures my skin looks and feels rested."