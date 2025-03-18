Nicole Brydon Bloom was "so grateful and overjoyed" when Victoria Beckham offered to design her wedding dress.

Nicole Brydon Bloom wore Victoria Beckham to her wedding

The 'Paradise' actress tied the knot with Justin Theroux - who has been friends with the former Spice Girls singer's husband David Beckham for "many years" - in Mexico over the weekend and walked down the aisle in an "elegant and timeless" gown created by her pal.

Nicole explained to Vogue magazine that Victoria had been asking her about her wedding dress ideas during a couples' weekend break in December, and the designer then offered to create it herself.

Nicole said: “I showed her a few of my options and she suddenly, and hilariously, started describing what she envisioned for my gown—something more ethereal, flowy, and light for the sand, with tulle and soft flowers - it sounded like a dream.”

Of Victoria's offer to design the dess, Justin added: “We weren’t quite sure if she was serious or not. But she absolutely was. A few weeks later, Nicole was in London for fittings.”

And the 30-year-old bride was thrilled by Victoria's "vision".

She said: “I have always adored Victoria’s style and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed.

"The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little sexy.”

For the opening celebrations of the wedding weekend, Nicole wore a classic slip dress by Victoria in a custom shade of pink but opted for a set by Danielle Frankel for the rehearsal dinner and welcome party.

She expained: “I ended up selecting this tulle set for my rehearsal dinner because it felt very appropriate for our setting.

“It was wonderfully unique and the delicate detail throughout was so dreamy.”

Meanwhile, Justin knew he wanted to wear Ralph Lauren for the wedding, even if he couldn't look quite as "foxy" as the designer himself.

He said: “I wanted to wear exactly the look that Ralph wears.

"His signature cream jacket, single button, white shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo pants. It was impeccable, but also infuriating because he wears that look better than anyone else can, certainly better than I do.

"I was very close to stripping my hair to silver in an effort to look as foxy as him. But there can be only one Ralph.”

For the other events, the 'Leftovers' star opted for Saint Laurent and Thom Browne suits.

He said: “Thom Browne is just incredible. And they’re the only suits that I can rock with a combat boot. Yes, I am the person that wears suits and boots to the beach.”