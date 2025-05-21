Nicole Kidman updated her look by wearing a wig to the Met Gala.

Nicole Kidman wore a wig to the Met Gala

The 57-year-old Hollywood superstar has revealed she loves "changing" her hair after shocking fans by sporting a short cropped style to attend the glitzy fashion event in New York earlier this month - admitting she spent the whole night fielding questions about her hair cut after debuting the wig on the red carpet.

During an appearance on Australian TV show 'Sunrise', Nicole explained: "As you know, I love changing my hair. So the Met Gala ... everyone's like: 'Did you chop your hair off?' I'm like: 'No, I did not'."

The event's theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and Nicole's hair stylist Adir Abergel revealed the cut was a nod to "Dandyism".

In a post on Instagram, Adir explained: "Met Gala 2025: The Superfine tailored short cut. The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman.

"I wanted to celebrate this years theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence - where every detail is tailored to that unique person."

Nicole used to sport long curly hair, but she previously revealed she lost her "ringlets" because she "tortured them to death" by straightening her hair so much.

She told Who magazine: "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair. I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that ...

"I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

She later added to the The Sunday Morning Herald: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Nicole also admitted she wishes she'd been "more careful" with sun cream in her younger years after previously dealing with skin cancer.

She added to the publication: "I've had skin cancer; do I wish I'd been more careful with the sun? Yes, to all those things.

"But am I grateful to be around? Oh, yeah. And am I willing to share my knowledge, what I've learnt along the way? Absolutely."