Nicole Richie's mom was her "first beauty muse".

The 44-year-old socialite - who has Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden - is fronting a new campaign for Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair serum Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme and Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment and she was delighted to be involved because it took her back to the days of getting ready with her mother, Brenda Harvey Richie.

She told People magazine: “My mom was my first beauty muse.

“I would sit in her dressing room and watch her get ready. She had a huge bathtub and I would sit in her empty bathtub and watch her do her skincare and make-up, and Estée Lauder is one of those brands that I was really paying attention to. And it's been on my counter as long as I can remember.”

The House of Harlow founder begins her nighttime skincare routine around 7pm, when she washes her face and applies a moisturising cream “just to let it all sink in there.

She added: “Sometimes I'll do a coconut oil mask in my hair, or Pureology has a good Hydrate mask that I'll do sometimes, and I'll just put my hair in a braid, go downstairs and watch TV with my dogs."

Nicole's final rituals include taking Calm magnesium powder, applying lavender oil to her feet and putting a quartz crystal next to her bed.

She said: “Clear quartz is self-love. To me, it's a crystal that I am naturally connected to. I think that choosing a crystal is a very personal thing. A clear quartz to me feels very pure and very clean — something that I like next to my head while I sleep.”

The 'Simple Life' star gets up around 5am so she doesn't feel rushed in the mornings.

She explained: “I wake up [then] so that I don't have to jump up and get ready.

“That time alone is essential to my day, to my mindset. I tend to read for about 30 or 45 minutes, sometimes I'll make coffee, occasionally I will write whatever is on my mind. I really try and not look at my phone or answer any emails or texts. I really enjoy my quiet time and I like to get centered before I get on with my day.”