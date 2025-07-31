Nikki Reed wears the same clothes every day.

The 37-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight film franchise – lives on a farm north of Los Angeles with her husband Ian Somerhalder, two children and 17 animals, including chickens, cows, dogs, cats, and goats.

And, she prefers to focus on sustainability these days rather than following the latest fashion trends.

She told The Art of Being Well With Dr. Will Cole podcast: “I wear the same clothes every day. I've got vintage pants on and they've got a bunch of holes. And if I were to turn around and show you my butt pockets, you would see that my mom helps me patch the back of them because I wear the same pants.

“I'm wearing my same shoes right now that I've worn for 15 years. I just got them resoled. I resole them every three years, because I wear the same shoes every day.”

Although Nikki is happy to wear old clothes, she insisted she still wants to focus on quality.

She explained: “We live in a culture of more and more and more. And I don't want more. I want less, but I want good.

“I try to keep things for an entire lifetime. Before I purchase anything at all, I think about where it's made, how it's made, and how long I'm going to wear it.”

Nikki – who calls sustainability her “true passion” – doesn’t miss her former life in Hollywood.

She said: “I don’t even often hear the word ‘Hollywood’ or ‘actress’ anymore at all in my orbit. It’s just been so, so long. I really am a nature gal, an animal gal. I would much rather be barefoot walking through soil than in high heels anywhere.”

Nikki also believes life on the farm away from Hollywood was the best choice for her family.

She previously told E! News: “I can't personally envision a life without that connection to plants and soil. In this day and age, we're getting closer and closer to falling into full tech worlds. No matter how hard we try to shelter our kids from that, we're growing up in the age of tech, and I think the only way to really combat that is through nature.

“Getting back into the rhythm of the earth and getting our kids outdoors in a world where we're all living indoors, in front of screens and blue light everywhere, we need some red light. We need some sun, we need some fresh air.”