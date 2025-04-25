Noel Gallagher has launched a range of sunglasses.

The Oasis guitarist has teamed up with Finlay and Co. to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust with a limited-edition frame called the Chiltern, which comes in three colours, black, crystal and pebble, and cost $260.

Noel announced the news on his X account.

A post read: " “Well it’s in the manual isn’t it… It actually says in the rock star book ‘Thou shalt wear shades at all times, preferably indoors'."

"Introducing: The Chiltern, a limited edition sunglasses collection in collaboration with Noel Gallagher, supporting

@TeenageCancer. https://finlayandco.com/en-us/collections/finlay-x-noel-gallagher

"@FinlayandCo and Noel believe young people shouldn't face cancer alone. For every pair of FINLAY x NOEL GALLAGHER 'Chiltern' sunglasses sold by FINLAY, 25% of the sale price, which encompasses 100% of Noel's royalties, will be donated to @TeenageCancer to help fund their vital work supporting young people with cancer. (sic)".

Teenage Cancer Trust have praised Noel for his support.

Jamie Johnson, Interim Head of Music and Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said in a statement: “Noel has been an incredible supporter over the years, using his platform to raise awareness and drive change for young people facing cancer.

"Every purchase from this iconic sunglasses collection will contribute to our vital work, providing young people with the specialised medical, emotional, and social support they'll need to get through it, from the moment they are diagnosed.”

The sunglasses are described on the Finlay and Co. website as a "refined frame" which "combines a softened rectangular shape accented by a unique steel nose bridge, with adjustable nose pads".

The listing added: "Handmade from sustainable Mazzucchelli acetate and featuring world-renowned ZEISS sun lenses for optimal clarity and full UVA/UVB protection."