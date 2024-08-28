Oasis have signed a money-spinning deal to launch a line of T-shirts with Levi's.

The band - fronted by Noel and Liam Gallagher - have got back together 15 years after splitting in 2009 to return to the road for a massive comeback tour in 2025 - and now it's been revealed they are also launching a collection of special edition shirts with the denim brand to mark their return.

A statement from Levi's explained: "Levi's has been at the centre of culture for over a century, and this collection helps evoke memories of fans wearing their favourite band Ts paired with their classic 501 jeans.

"The Oasis collection includes Ts highlighting the classic Decca Logo, a Maine Road football pitch, and the Union Jack logo, which adorned the first Oasis shirts ever issued."

The Oasis x Levi's collection features cotton T-shirts featuring three designs which are available in both black and white. They retail for $40 each and are available online at Levis.com, the brand's app and in selected Levi's stores.

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' legends split in 2009 after Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out on tour, but the brothers have now mended their feud to get the ban back together again.

Their 2025 tour will kick off on July 4 with back to back nights at Cardiff's Principality Stadium before four hometown shows at Heaton Park in Manchester.

The group will then move onto Wembley Stadium in London, and two nights at Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium before bringing the tour to an end at Dublin's Croke Park.

The band said in a statement: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."