Liam Gallagher has been unveiled as the new face of Stone Island.

The 51-year-old singer is known for having sported a parka as part of his signature look since shooting to fame as part of Oasis in the 1990s so he has now teamed up with the luxury fashion house that specialises in men's outerwear after years of wearing their designs.

In the new photoshoot, Liam wore the brand's Jock jacket which follows an anorak style and is emblazoned with the signature compass badge on the left-hand sleeve.

In a Q+A accompanying the shoot, Liam was asked how he feels about "modern" approaches to life, and whether he prefers things that are of a more "classic" taste nowadays.

He said: "All this new stuff doesn’t do it for me. It all stems from the past, which is classic."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is part of the brand's ongoing ‘Community as a Form of Research’ project alongside other famous faces such as DJ Peggy Gou, actor Russell Tovey, and skateboarder Sage Elsesser.

Liam got his first Stone Island coat when he was just seven years old and after an incident in 2017 that saw his a load of favourite jackets stolen from his hotel whilst he was playing a gig, put out a public appeal to get them back.

He tweeted: "To the c***who stole my stone island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury hand them over all will be forgiven LG."

The news of Liam's fashion collaboration comes amid a massive reunion between himself and his brother Noel as the pair announced plans for a 2025 stadium tour.

Tickets went on sale at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK on Saturday (31.08.24) but many fans were left frustrated as ticket sites crashed due to the huge demand.

Many tickets were quickly advertised on resale sites at hugely inflated prices, leading Oasis to issue a warning to fans.

A message on Oasis' X account read: "Please note. Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via TicketmasterUK and Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."