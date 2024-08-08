AJ Odudu wears wigs to protect her own hair

AJ Odudu "wears a lot of wigs" to protect her natural hair.

The 36-year-old presenter tends to keep her hair cornrows and favours fake hairpieces in order to preserve her natural tresses but also likes to wear a headscarf if she has had a treatment done.

She told Cosmopolitan: "Because of my work in television, I wear a lot of wigs as a protective style. As a result, my hair is often braided into cornrows, and I tend to keep it like that whilst working out. If my hair has been pressed, I simply wrap on a headscarf and that usually keeps the edges from curling whilst working out."

The 'Big Brother' host also explain that when it comes to her overall haircare routine, she prefers to keep things "simple" even though in her younger years, she thought that looking after her afro style was a "chore" but has recently come to realise the opposite.

She said: "My wash day routine is very simple. I normally start by taking out my braids and doing two deep washes. I am currently using Olaplex no.4 shampoo and their matching conditioner. After that, I will usually finish off by blow-drying my hair out. When I was younger I felt like my afro hair was such a chore but now that I know myself and my hair I realise it's not! The time taken to look after my locks is time well spent.

"There are so many amazing beauty products that I can’t get enough of. For hair, Olaplex is the one, but I do love using KeraCare and Dizziak too. Plantmade also has an amazing hair oil called inches and it’s amazing on my scalp if it's a little dry."