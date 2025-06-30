Olivia Palermo's "uniform" is leather.

Olivia Palermo is a fan of leather

The 40-year-old model loves wearing garments made from the material and insisted it is suitable for all weathers if worn in the right way.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It’s like my uniform. You can go anywhere in it, even in the summer, if you wear it in a light way."

While the former City star is a fan of monochrome pieces, she is a particular fan of mint green clothing and insisted it is a hue that suits everyone.

She said: "As a fashion person, I love black and white, but I also love colour. As a child, my favourite dress was mint green, and that still resonates. It looks beautiful on everyone."

And there are some trends Olivia refuses to follow.

She said: "I don’t like the ugly shoe trend. That’s not for me. I also think Spandex should really just be for the gym."

The brunette beauty married Johannes Huebel in 2014, seven years after they first met, and they are both always happy to offer an opinion on the other's outfit choice.

Asked if Johannes gives his opinion on her wardrobe, she said: "Oh yes. He worked as a model for 12 years before I showed up in his life. The Palermo-Huebl household is quality control on steroids. We always give our two cents."

Olivia turned 40 in February but felt relaxed about reaching the milestone age because she looks and feels "good".

She said: "Honestly, it’s just a number. When it comes to age, what's the point in hiding it? Own it. I've lived a wonderful life. I feel good, I look good, I have a great team around me, and my focus is on longevity and health.

"Johannes and I are a great support system for each other in that sense. We have the same views on how to live our life."

Olivia isn't a fan of being called an influencer but thinks it hard to find a title which does suit her.

She said: "I laugh, because when you look at my entire career, you see how much the [fashion] world has changed. Titles have changed. I've been labeled so many different things. It was nice to set a template for the world that they could take and use.

"[Now] I am fashion from every direction."