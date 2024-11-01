Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund has partnered with PacSun.

Selena Gomez founded the Rare Impact Fund

The 32-year-old star created the fund to support mental health initiatives for youths, and it's now joined forces with the clothing brand to launch a new denim collection called Rare Dnm Edit, with ten percent of the sales going to the Rare Impact Fund.

Richard Cox, the chief merchandising officer at PacSun, told WWD: "The Rare Dnm Edit is about more than just style, it is about purpose.

"This collection takes the spirit of self-expression that denim represents, while allowing our community to contribute directly to youth mental health resources through the Rare Impact Fund."

The new collection actually debuted at Rare Beauty's annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October.

Selena previously described the Rare Impact Fund as a "commitment to expand access to mental health services and education for young people everywhere".

The brunette beauty - who has been open about her own mental health struggles over the years - said in a statement: "Mental health is personal for me.

"I went a long time without the support I needed because I didn’t understand what I was feeling.

"After experiencing what seemed like endless highs and lows that would take me out for weeks at a time, I finally found the help to see what I was going through. But I’m learning every day that supporting my mental health is a journey. Every day isn’t perfect - not for me, not for anyone. And too many people don’t have access to the mental health resources and education they need.

"That’s why I started the Rare Impact Fund. It’s a commitment to expand access to mental health services and education for young people everywhere. Because no one - regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, or background - should struggle alone."