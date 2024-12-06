Paige DeSorbo "refused to be on camera without makeup" when she first joined 'Summer House'.

Paige DeSorbo 'refused to be on camera without makeup' when she first joined Summer House

The 32-year-old reality star shot to fame when she was invited to appear on the Bravo series and initially had so many reserves about going bare-faced on camera until she realised that was "crazy" and now opts for a more natural look.

She told NewBeauty: "I think the number one thing that helped me was when I got onto 'Summer House' I refused to be on camera without makeup. I was just like, ‘I’m not going to be on TV and show my acne or not have makeup on.’ And then one day, I was just like, ‘You know what? This is crazy. I’m not waking up in the morning to do my makeup to get back in bed to film Summer House. So I just stopped doing that, and I went bare face way more."

Since deciding to show off her acne on screen, the reality star has been thanked by "so many" fans, who have begun to admire her for showing her "natural skin" to millions of viewers around the world.

She said: "So many people were like, ‘Thank you for being realistic, and not putting makeup on in the morning, and showing your real skin.’ I felt just more connected to people when we would talk about our acne, so I never went back to putting makeup on all the time. So I just started showing it.."

Meanwhile, Paige has recently had a fringe put in and she explained that the style she has now requires far less effort than her previous one.

She said: " I hated my curtains. It was, like, too much hair on each side. When I most recently cut them, which I think was in May, I got new bangs and these, I love. I’ll never not have them. I don’t know what they are, but they’re shorter and they’re more in the middle. My curtain bangs were side to side, and you had to do them. These, I don’t feel like I have to wake up every morning and do them. My tip is you have to get them trimmed constantly. I constantly have to get them done."