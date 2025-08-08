Pamela Anderson's style is a reflection of what she's going through in life.

Pamela Anderson has shared her top style tips

The former Baywatch star has revealed she doesn't follow trends because she's " a little rebellious" and instead uses clothes and jewellery to express herself and accentuate her mood.

She told Glamour magazine: "Style is about what you’re going through in your life and how you want to present yourself to the world. I’m not a real trend follower, and I’m a little rebellious."

Pamela went on to share her best fashion advice, adding: "Wear what you want. Wear what you want. And jewelry is a good way to express yourself - make-up, no make-up, whatever you want to do.

"We say more with our presentation than we do with our words - it all kind of goes together."

She added: "If you want to be in a good mood, wear something fun, put some jewelry on. It all helps. It accentuates your mood.

"It’s not like you look into the future six months and go: 'I’m going to wear that, I’m going to wear that.'

"You just wake up in the morning and look in your closet and go in your jewelry box, and decide this is what I’m wearing today in spite of how I felt yesterday.

"This is a new day. It’s a clean slate."

Pamela previously declared she thinks imperfections are "sexy".

The actress has embraced a make-up-free look in recent years, and she was surprised by the reaction to her fresh-faced appearance.

She told PORTER: "I didn’t think anybody would notice. I was just doing it for me. "I was like, ‘I’m not going to play this game’. I thought, really, it’s not that important - people are going to see me for five minutes; how bad can it be?!"

Pamela is determined to embrace her perceived imperfections, and she hopes her approach will inspire younger women, too.

She said: "In a way, I am doing it for the girls. "With this social-media world, it’s easy to fall down that rabbit hole of comparing yourself to others. Imperfections are human, they’re sexy. The differences are what make us interesting."