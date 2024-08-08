Pamela Anderson wanted to "challenge" beauty standards when she went to Paris Fashion Week makeup-free.

The 57-year-old supermodel opted for a completely natural look when she went to the global event in the French capital last towards the end of last year and explained that she was never "striving for perfection" but just started to wonder why so many put a "mask" on when they face the world.

She told Better Homes and Gardens Magazine: "I don’t think I was ever striving for perfection. But somewhere along the way, I started thinking that I want to challenge the idea of beauty and this mask we put on. As soon as I took the mask off, the whole world opened up. It just happened to be this silly thing of being at Paris Fashion Week and me saying, 'I’m not going to sit in a makeup chair for three hours. I’m going to the Louvre.' Then I thought, 'Who am I competing with?''

The former 'Baywatch' star now lives a quiet life on Vancouver Island and explained that was the person she was trying to channel when she turned up at the glamorous event.

She said: "I was appreciating it as this girl who lives on Vancouver Island that got plopped into these glamorous clothes. And I felt like this little freckle-faced kid with a big, beautiful Vivienne Westwood hat on. It was such a refreshing way to see everything, and I didn’t think anyone would even notice. And then it became this whole thing. I have people stop me on the street now and say, 'You know, I never liked you before, but I do now'. And then I think, Hmm, I know there’s a compliment in there somewhere."