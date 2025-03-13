Pamela Anderson sent Millie Bobby Brown "a whole rack of clothes" from her own wardrobe.

Millie Bobby Brown is wearing Pamela Anderson's outfits for The Electric State press tour

The 'Stranger Things' star wanted to embody the 57-year-old icon on the upcoming press tour for new film 'The Electric State'.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "I'm not lying! She gave me these pants for the press tour and they fit."

She explained: "'The Electric State' is based in the '90s. So I was like, 'I want everything I wear on this press tour to be nineties archive'.

"So I was like, 'Who are the major blondes in the nineties?' And I was like, 'Okay, Pammy.' "

The pair happened to share a mutual connection, and Millie, 21, was able to make contact with the former 'Baywatch' star and model.

She recalled: "She was like, 'Oh, let me just look in my closet and I'll pull some stuff for you.

"And she pulled me a whole rack of clothes that were just unbelievable. These dresses are timeless and ridiculous and these pants were a part of it."

Millie recently switched up her brunette locks for a blonde hairstyle, and it's been "fun" making the chance.

Last month, she told US TV show 'Extra': "People really responded.

"I guess it can be quite jarring! I love when I see people change their hair colour… It’s fun… It’s been different to change it up."

Millie was thought to have been inspired by Pamela herself for the look, and after getting the chance to meet her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she confirmed she was "pulling a lot of references" from the famed model.

She said: "It was really great to meet her. She’s an icon. A lot of these references I am pulling are her."