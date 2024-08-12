Pamela Anderson has been left shocked by the female response to her make-up-free appearances.

The 'Baywatch' beauty has opted for a totally natural look at a number of red carpet events over the past year and is proud to see how her appearance has resonated with other women.

Speaking to British Vogue at Copenhagen Fashion Week recently, Pamela said: "I have people come up to me on the street all the time.

"Even when I'm flying, I have women and their daughters coming up to me in airport lounges saying, 'It means so much to me what you're doing, you really had an impact on my children and my young girls.' And I was like, 'Wow, I didn't expect anyone to even notice.'"

Pamela first adopted the look when she attended Paris Fashion Week last year and explained that stemmed from a desire to reject the pin-up persona that has defined her career in showbiz.

The 57-year-old star said: "I just wanted to strip it all back and say, 'Okay people, this is what it really is.'"

Pamela is a global ambassador for the jewellery company Pandora and is delighted to have the chance to experiment with bling as she didn't feel she "deserved" it when she was growing up.

The five-times married star joked: "I mean, everyone loves a wedding ring or engagement ring – although maybe I like those too much.

"But I think, other than that, I'm feeling more empowered to have my own jewellery, because everything carries memory. I look at my mum and my aunts and they're all bedazzled head to toe."

Pamela added: "I like to keep things really simple these days – just a white T-shirt and jeans – and then dress it up with jewellery. I love pearls, too, because they remind me of Grace Kelly, Carolina Herrera and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy – those are my kind of style icons."