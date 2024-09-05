Paris Hilton is the face of Agent Provocateur's 30th anniversary.

The 43-year-old socialite and DJ has fronted a new campaign for the iconic lingerie brand, and she described the partnership as a "tribute to iconic femininity".

She told WWD: "It’s the ultimate tribute to iconic femininity.

“AP has always embodied empowerment and elegance to me and to join them in this celebration of legacy is an honour.”

The brand was first launched in England in 1994 by husband and wife Joseph Corré and Serena Rees, before being bought by private equity firm 3i in 2007.

It was later acquired by investor group Four Holdings, and became a cultural landmark in the 2000s through campaigns with Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue and more.

In 2000, Paris was at the opening of the brand's Los Angeles store, and creative director Sarah Shotton - who has been with the company for 25 years - is delighted to have her on board for the anniversary.

She said: "For me, she’s sexy, bold and provocative. Paris is amazing, and she’s a huge fan of AP.

"I made her some wedding lingerie and a special kimono for her. She’s a proper AP girl.”

For the new collection - made with silk satin, Italian tulle and French lace - Sarah took inspiration from Hammer Horror, which is known for movies like iconic 1957 film 'The Curse of Frankenstein', 1958's 'Dracula' and 1959 classic 'The Mummy'.

She added: "It’s also old school Hollywood. I would say, it’s quite retro.”