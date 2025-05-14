Paris Hilton is "so proud" of her latest fragrance.

The 44-year-old heiress has just released her latest perfume - which she has named ICONIC - and believes it is for her fans that want to "be unforgettable" while they wear it.

She told E! News: " I am so proud that I just released my 30th fragrance. It’s called ICONIC. And it definitely lives up to its name. Everything from this gorgeous, luxurious bottle, [to] the most beautiful, unique scent ever. I can’t believe this is my 30th fragrance. Dream come true..

"I love this fragrance so much. It’s something that I wear day and night. And it’s just really perfect for any occasion. It’s really for someone who wants to make a statement and be unforgettable."

The former 'Simple Life' star "just can't get enough" of her own product, and admitted that she has "so many choose from", having released so many over the years.

She said: "With this fragrance, I love it so much that I love to spray it in a tunnel and walk through it. It’s one of those scents that you just can’t get enough of.

"I love layering this fragrance with my other fragrances. Because I have 30, I have so many to choose from. But this one really smells beautiful with my fragrance Platinum Rush or Gold Rush."

Paris made her debut on the fragrance market with her eponymous 'Paris Hilton' perfume in 2004, and has released between one and three in almost every year since.

The businesswoman has also recently launched her skincare line Parívie, and explained that she is "grateful" to her mom Kathy for the advice she gave her as a teenager.

She told PEOPLE: "This is something that I've built from the ground up. It was something I was involved in from the start. This is the first time where I have ownership. I really wanted it to reflect me in every way and basically take all of my knowledge from so many years being a skincare lover. Traveling all around the world, going to the best spas, meeting the most incredible facialists and estheticians. I've learned so much and I took all of that knowledge and created Parivíe with my team.

"I'm so grateful that I listened to my mom, because most of my friends were just never using any skincare."