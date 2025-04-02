Paris Hilton is "so proud" of her fragrance empire.

Paris Hilton is releasing her 30th fragrance

The 44-year-old socialite released her first perfume, simply titled Paris Hilton, in 2004 and on Wednesday (02.04.25), she is marking her 20 years of collaboration with beauty manfuacturer Parlux by releasing a new scent, Iconic, and she's delighted with how far she's come with her venture.

Paris told WWD: “My sister and I always used to go into my mom’s boudoir — she’s always been collecting fragrances her whole life, and we would just play with them.

“And I remember saying to my mom, ‘One day, I’m going to have my own perfume,’ and now I’ve turned it into one of my multibillion-dollar businesses. So it just makes me so proud, just from that moment to now.”

Though Iconic will be available first on her fragrance website, Paris Hilton Fragrances has teamed up with a retailer for the first time, and the scent - which costs $27 for a 10ml bottle, $48 for 30ml and $80 for 100ml - will go on sale at Ulta Beauty from 20 April.

Paris said of the partnership: “I’ve been shopping there for many years.

“I love the experience of going into a store, being able to go and see everything, smell it, look at it, feel it. And I just love Ulta Beauty. I think that everything they do is amazing, and I’m also excited just to expand my brand and connect with their amazing community of beauty enthusiasts.”

When it comes to personal beauty, the 'Stars are Blind' hitmaker thinks it "comes from within".

She said: “I think it really comes from within. I can see beauty through someone’s eyes, through their heart. I think the most beautiful thing about a person is their heart and how kind they are. And I think kindness is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Parlux praised Paris for her dedication to her fragrance empire, which is estimated to have sold more than $2.5 billion.

President Lori Singer said: “Every minute, nine bottles of Paris Hilton Fragrances are sold worldwide.

“Paris is the OG. She’s been around since the beginning. She had a vision, loved fragrance and wanted to create a brand.…It stems from her love of fragrance.”