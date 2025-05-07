Patrick Schwarzenegger was "honoured" to wear a Rousteing design to the Met Gala.

Patrick Schwarzenegger felt 'honoured' to be wearing a Rousteing to the Met Gala

The 31-year-old actor "loves fashion" to begin with, so jumped at the chance to wear a Balmain suit created by French designer Olivier Rousteing at the annual event in New York on Monday (05.05.25) evening.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I love fashion. I think today, you know, to have Olivier [Rousteing] from Balmain to be able to design this for me and fit it and just come up with his geniusness of this design, it was an honour to wear it, honour to honour him with what he’s done with Balmain."

The 'White Lotus' star - who is the son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver - also made a point of showing off the bag and watch he used as accessories, but admittd that he just puts his trust in Rousteing because he is the one that "knows what he is doing" in reality.

He added: "I do what he says. He knows what he's doing, and for me... getting to be here it's to honor him and what he's created throughout his legacy and throughout his career and to honor that as well."

Earlier this year, Patrick helped launch Banana Republic's campaign for a fashion line based on the hit HBO series and found it all "surreal and amazing" to be involved in such a project.

He told ELLE: "This whole process has been really quite surreal and amazing. This season has been a lot different than past seasons, because ['The White Lotus' has] really started to do a lot of branded collabs. It was actually quite genius of Banana Republic to do a capsule collection that’s inspired by 'The White Lotus'. It’s this resort-chic wear that’s perfect for spring and summer. It was just really cool to be able to collaborate and work on it with them."