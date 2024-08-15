Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu would "never" wear her 'Emily in Paris' costumes in real life.

The 61-year-old actress stars as PR executive Sylvie Grateau in the hit Netflix series alongside Lily Collins and whilst her screen alter-ego often sports bright colours, tight skirts and high heels, she would go for a completely different style off set so she can keep herself separate from the character.

She told People: "It has to do with being a bit too tight in a skirt, the heels being too high and having a hard time with those things, which I think is the hardship that Sylvie has in her life or in her clothes too. Meaning that they translate that.

"I would never wear it in real life. Not only because I don' dress like that, but also because it's a character and you want to keep it a character."

Meanwhile, the 'Three Men and a Cradle' star stripped in her debut film role in Roger Vadim's 1983 movie 'Surprise Party' but recently revealed that she vowed never to disrobe again in order to avoid being put into "horrible" situations.

She told The Times newspaper: "I got a gig when I was 18, a film by Vadim. Who put me naked. That’s when I understood, ‘No! I’m not doing that.’ But I did do it once...

"It was harder then, in the early Eighties. It was about being an object.

"I experienced the random stuff that happens. You get a script and it’s always, how many sex scenes do you need? Because you know the guys are gonna want to see you naked.

"[After the Vadim film] I always said no. If you’re scared of not finding a job because you’re not doing what they want, you’re eventually going to do it and find yourself in situations that are horrible.

"But if you just say, ‘No, this is me. This is my body. This is my personality,’ that’s OK.”