Formula One star Pierre Gasly has been named the new ambassador for Gentleman Givenchy.

Pierre Gasly named ambassador of Gentleman Givenchy

The 29-year-old racing driver believes working with the men's fragrance is the "perfect match" for him because the brand's values align with his own "lifestyle and philosophy".

He told WWD: "To me, Givenchy epitomizes both timeless elegance and boldness.

“In my opinion, the brand represents the art of self-assertion and pushing yourself further — a perfect match with my own lifestyle and philosophy.

“Also, joining the Givenchy Gentleman Society felt like a natural fit for me because it aligns with my personal views: the goal of having a positive impact and rallying people around values like respect, open-mindedness, passion and integrity.

“Being a gentleman today also means inspiring and uniting people through broadening horizons and innovation.”

Pierre - who made his F1 debut at the World Championships during the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017 - is set to feature in an upcoming campaign for the brand's"floral, woody, ambery" scented Eau de Parfum 'Ambrée'.

Speaking about the new addition to the range, he said: "Fragrance, for me, means self-confidence, energy and well-being. It’s a signature that expresses my style.

“I love fragrances that are both unexpected and memorable, with a strong, consistent personality, which is why I love the new Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum 'Ambrée'.

"The richness and balance between its different floral, woody, ambery and [spicy] notes adds a lot of personality and self-confidence, and leaves a memorable feeling of sensuality.”

Romain Spitzer, chief executive officer of Givenchy Parfums, said he and Pierre had a "very great connection" when they first met and he's delighted to have the Alpine driver on board.

He added to the outlet: “He’s cool, stylish and effortlessly elegant ...

"[He] has a great winning spirit, which is very important.

“He’s inspiring, has a very positive personality and is very generous.”