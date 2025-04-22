Lucy Hale had a lot of "shame" about her skin when she was in her twenties.

The 35-year-old actress starred in 'Pretty Little Liars' during that time and developed adult acne, which always "derailed [her] day" if she suffered a sudden breakout..

She told People: "When I was younger, if my skin was breaking out, or if there was anything going on, it derailed my day.

"I look back at my 20s and there was a lot of shame attached to my skin ... these days, I'm a lot more kind to myself."

Lucy neglected sun protection factor (SPF) in her 20s, and now she is dealing with "all the sun spots" coming to the surface of her skin.

She added: "I was kind of careless about [SPF] or didn't think about it, and because [hyperpigmentation] didn't show up then I was like, 'I'm fine,'

"Then, of course, I hit 35, and all the sun spots are coming to the surface."

Now, she is using Eucerin's new Radiant Tone Collection - which helps to improve the skin's radiance within weeks - and Lucy has shared it is gradually reducing the appearance of the dark spots.

The 'F*** Marry Kill' star revealed: "These products are incredible.

"It has something called Thiamidol in it, which was new to me.

"I'm obviously not a scientist, but it helps the hyperpigmentation and the dark spots to fade."

And Lucy has insisted that people should build a strong relationship with their dermatologist.

She advised: "Develop the best relationship with your dermatologist.

"I swear by this, and I didn't always."