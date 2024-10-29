Priyanka Chopra Jonas "doesn't have time" for a lot of cosmetics.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her make-up routine and skincare tips

The 42-year-old actress - who has two-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas - has a selection of products that she uses every day but admitted her routine is fairly basic because she's always so busy.

The 'Love Again' star told iDiva: “I am a girl on the go, so I don’t have time for a big make-up bag with multiple products. I will start with a little foundation or concealer to help give my skin a boost of radiance. I love lipstick! I have a lot of space on my lips, so I use lipstick to really have a point of view.

"In the daytime, I like for my lipstick to feel light. And I can’t live without mascara – just a little bit goes a long way and it’s the one product I always have with me.”

Priyanka also shared that the secret to having good skin is by keeping it clean and hydrated.

She added: “I clean my face and remove my make-up a few times a day. So, always have fresh, clean, hydrated skin. Ice is also a great way to beat jet lag – I just put my face in some ice and the look of tired skin goes away.”

Previously, Priyanka opened up about the fact that she uses beauty routines to boost her self-esteem.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "We live in such busy worlds, constantly giving, but when we focus on beauty or self-care, you're bringing the focus back to you. That little time that we give ourselves can have such a profound effect on our confidence, our sense of self. It can make us feel like we’re important and that it's okay to take care of ourselves.

"Whatever your version of that is, whether it's a face mask at night or shimmery eyes and gorgeous makeup; putting the lens on yourself has a profound effect on our self-esteem."