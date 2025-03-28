Regina King credits Vaseline products with helping her through the menopause.

Regina King is a huge fan of Vaseline

The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' star, 54, has been working with the brand as an ambassador since 2020 because she's a longtime fan and she believes Vaseline's Radiant X collection was launched at the perfect time for her because her body was "changing" and her skin was "starting to get thinner".

She added to WWD: "[The] Firm and Restore [Body] Lotion and Replenishing Body Oil combination has been perfect for where my skin is right now in life and in this time of year."

Regina added her love for Vaseline sits alongside the sage advice she was given by her grandmother. She said: "The importance of taking care of your skin, moisturising, hydrating from the inside out, that's always been an important theme in my upbringing. It started from my grandmother,.

"That is something that hasn't changed. I guess I've been feeling lucky that's always been a part of our upbringing."

She added of the brand: "Vaseline is always with me. I'm always changing the formula that I'm using based on my environment. The climate and the humidity levels, mostly ...

"Now in spring, I've moved to the Radiant X combo. I like to mix things. I'm very big on mixing the products to get more moisture.

"Luckily, the products that they've developed over the years have worked perfectly with how my skin has grown and the different things that it's doing, especially in this wise season that I'm in right now."

Regina previously teamed up with Vaseline to launch the Equitable Skincare for All campaign which aimed to champion "change for true equity in skincare for Black and Brown skin".

The actress said at the time: "I love being a Black American woman. Using my platform to celebrate who I am affords me the opportunity to remind people who look past the dissimilitude, that the inequities experienced by Black people still exist.

"Black and Brown people have been at a disadvantage for far too long. The lack of access to healthcare resources is still a huge concern.

"It's important to shed a light on the inequalities that exist and be part of the solution alongside a brand that does as well."