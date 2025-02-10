Renee Rapp "can't believe" she's become an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Renee Rapp has joined forces with the beauty brand

The 25-year-old actress was recently announced as the beauty company's newest ambassador and Renee is thrilled to be working with the "global" brand.

The 'Sex Lives of College Girls' star told PEOPLE: "I can't believe they asked me.

"L'Oreal Paris is global, and when I think about the integrity of what I do, I really care about trying to reach the most people. A global outlook is inclusive. And I like being in good company."

Renee is now looking forward to working with L'Oreal's other ambassadors.

The actress - who also starred in the 2024 'Mean Girls' movie - shared: "I love Jane Fonda. Viola Davis, I would lay my life on the line for Viola. And Cara [Delevingne] - she has become one of my best friends. So knowing that I was going into this situation, knowing that we can be confident in this together really helped.

"Look, I roll deep. I bring all my friends to work. Sometimes I bring my mom, sometimes I bring my dad. I bring people from my label. I bring people because I believe that you have power in numbers."

Renee is also a huge fan of L'Oreal's products.

She said: "Obviously, when you work with a brand, like you're supposed to say like, 'Oh yes, I like X, Y, and Z.' But I think I'm fairly transparent. If I don't really like something, I am not really going to work with somebody."

Meanwhile, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L'Oreal's global president, has revealed that she's thrilled to be working with the Hollywood star.

Delphine said: "Renee is a feminist artist who embodies how to be your authentic self, embrace your choices, and never be dictated to."