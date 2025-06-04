Renee Rapp doesn't like wearing bras.

The 25-year-old singer-and-actress prefers to have her "rack on display" and let her bust be her "whole outfit" rather than contain her breasts in undergarments.

During an episode of Cosmopolitan's 'Blind Date' YouTube series, Renee was asked: "If we peeked into your closet, what would we see?”

She replied: “You would see four racks of pants. Colour coordinated - jeans of a blue variety, jeans of a black variety, and then sweatpants."

She was then asked: "No T-shirts? No bras? No underwear?"

And the 'Mean Girls' star laughed in response: “I have a couple of bras. I don’t like them, I don’t wear them...

“It’s like a rack on display — which is cool, and I usually love that."

But Renee felt she wasn't able to draw attention to her chest during the interview.

She said: "I have a bra on now because I’m at Cosmo. I had to wear a bra.

"For today I'm like, I don't want to give it away when I walk through the door and you feel this enormous rack sat to your left, nipples on 10 and you're like, 'Holy f***, baddie in the room, Reneé.' "

Meanwhile, the 'Sex Lives of College Girls' actress thinks sensitivity is her "superpower".

She told Cosmopolitan: "In the last 8 to 10 months of my life, I’ve been like, Oh, wait, I don’t have to do everything and I don’t have to be around people that make me feel like s***. I thought it made me tough, that it made me come across as hard, that I could handle anything.

"But now I think the tougher thing is to tell someone to get the f*** away from you. So sort of a roundabout answer, but I love being sensitive. It’s my superpower."