Rihanna 'proud' of Fenty's Olympics partnership

The 36-year-old singer and beauty mogul has inked a deal with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will make Fenty a "premium partner".

She wrote on Instagram: "tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024."

The Paris Olympics will begin on Friday, July 26, and run until August 11. The Paralympics will follow on Wednesday, August 28 until Sunday, September 8.

According to ELLE US, volunteers will receive makeup kits so they can create a “designated look” using Fenty Beauty products.

600 volunteers, ranging in ages from 18 to 21, will receive kits and tutorials on how to do their makeup and Fenty will have make-up artists on site to match foundation to skin tones.

Products in the makeup kit will include the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Speaking previously about Fenty Beauty, Rihanna told ELLE US: "My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.’ I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”