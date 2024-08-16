Rihanna has called Dior's iconic J'Adore perfume "magical" and revealed she's loved the scent since she was a child.

Rihanna is the new face of Dior's J'Adore perfume

The pop star is the new face of the fragrance - taking over from longtime ambassador Charlize Theron - and she has shot a new campaign in the French palace of Versailles and Rihanna has revealed she's been transfixed by J'Adore ever since her mum brought home samples of it.

She told Vogue: "My mother worked in a perfume shop. She used to bring home the J’adore testers when they were almost empty, so there was always a bottle in the house. I have always loved this perfume."

The singer added of shooting the adverts at Versailles: "Versailles is enchanting. Everything is astonishingly beautiful. It embodies so much history and the magnitude of French luxury.

"Being able to wander around there early in the morning was a privilege and breathtaking experience from beginning to end."

In a statement, Rihanna went on to express her love for the perfume, saying: "J'Adore makes a woman feel they can become who they really want to be, deep down inside. It's magical.

"[The J'Adore woman is] beautiful, strong, sexy and resilient at the same time."

Photographer Steven Klein added of the new campaign: "With J'Adore, everything was focused on gold and light. I wanted to create a visual dialogue between the classical style of the 18th century and Rihanna's incredibly contemporary beauty.

"This film invents a new universe that bridges several worlds and several eras, and manages to achieve a natural and radiant universal appeal."