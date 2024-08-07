Rita Ora has shared her "stay young forever" skincare routine.

Rita Ora has shared her skincare and make-up secrets

The 33-year-old pop star has revealed the products she uses to keep her complexion looking flawless and the make-up tricks to get a "every day bronze dewy glow" in a YouTube tutorial for Vogue magazine - urging followers to first take the basic step of drinking lots of water to stay hydrated.

Rita went on to real she starts her regime by using Shani Darden Cleansing Serum and then exfloliates using Zo Skin Health Complexion Renewing Pads. Rita then follows it up with Shani Darden Toning Essence then adds Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Serum.

She said of the serum: "This is an anti-wrinkle situation and I'm here for it because I want to look young and like I'm 20 years old for the rest of my life."

Rita then uses a microcurrent machine which she says "electrocutes" the muscles and "sculpts, lifts, tones and ... de-puffs" before adding Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream moisturiser.

The singer reveals she mixes the moisturiser with Charlotte Tilbury Island Glow Tanning Drops to get an extra glow.

However, Rita isn't done yet - she then uses the 111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask and adds Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Golden Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer which she describes as having "come down from heaven".

Rita added: "I don't even wear make-up sometimes, I just wear this and I'm getting stopped on the street."

As for her make-up look, Rita revealed she uses Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops as a foundation and adds a bit of bronze with Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo.

Her eyeshadow includes highlights from the Isamaya Industrial Eyeshadow Palette and her mascara is Victoria Beckham Vast Lash, while Rita also gives credit to Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel and Dior Rosy Glow Blush.